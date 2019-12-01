New Delhi: Though the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government won the vote of confidence securing 169 votes in Maharashtra Assembly, CM Uddhav Thackeray’s close aide and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has not stopped to attack former ally BJP. In his weekly column ‘Rokhthok’ in party’s mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, Raut held former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ ‘childish comments’ responsible for the toppling of the BJP government in the state.

Upping the ante against the former Chief Minister, Raut said that his (Fadnavis) ‘haste to attain power’ and ‘childish comments’ sank the BJP within 80 hours in Maharashtra and the latter became the opposition leader.

“Over-confidence and his (Fadnavis’) reliance on Delhi-based senior leaders destroyed his politics. The developments of last month look like a new script of the film ‘Sinhasan’ (throne),” Raut said, referring to the 1979 Marathi film of the same name, which was loosely based on late author Arun Sadhu’s novels ‘Sinhasan’ and ‘Mumbai Dinank’.

Furthermore, he claimed that the country has accepted the coming together of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

Raut also exuded confidence that ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ will complete its five years.”I find it amusing that the people who dubbed Ajit Pawar’s tie-up with Fadnavis as a ‘scripted’ plan of Sharad Pawar, are now bowing before the NCP chief after formation of the (Maha Vikas Aghadi) government,” Sanjay Raut said.

He also stated that Ajit Pawar’s decision to support the BJP brought the Sena, NCP and Congress closed. “Ajit Pawar’s desperate act to support the BJP cemented NCP-Sena and Congress’ alliance. It also reated pressure on other NCP MLAs, who rebelled, and as everyone went back to Sharad Pawar, his nephew also returned”, the Shiv Sena leader stated.

“Had Sharad Pawar not taken the initiative, this alliance would not have materialised,” Sanjay Raut added. He also informed that the Congress leaders were not sure of joining hands with the Sena but it was the NCP supreme who convinced Sonia Gandhi. “Pawar told her that late Sena supremo Bal Thackeray had cordial relations with former prime minister Indira Gandhi”, Raut wrote in his column.