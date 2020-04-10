New Delhi: The Maharashtra government has sent senior IPS officer Amitabh Gupta on compulsory leave, with immediate effect, after 23 members of the Wadhawan family, which owns the DHFL Group, drove all the way to hill station Mahabaleshwar, at a time strict lockdown has been enforced in the state in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - Will Nationwide Lockdown be Extended? All Eyes on PM Modi's Video Conference With CMs Today

The IPS officer, who is currently posted as Special Principal Secretary in the state home department, had facilitated passes for the Wadhawan family so that they could go for their 'outing.' In his letter, written on an official letterhead, Gupta had stated: "Following persons are well known to me as they are my family friends and are travelling from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar due to a family emergency.'

The government's action came after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expressed his unhappiness over the matter, after which state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh issued orders to send the officer on compulsory leave till further orders.

Deshmukh tweeted: “As per discussion with Hon. CM, Mr Amitabh Gupta, Principal Secretary (special), has been sent on compulsory leave with immediate effect, till the pending of an enquiry, which will be initiated against him.”

Former CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, too, hit out at the state government, and sought to know ‘with whose orders and blessings this was done.’

Maharashtra, incidentally, is the worst COVID-19 affected state in the country, with nearly 1,400 cases, including 97 deaths, of which Mumbai alone has 876 positive cases, including 54 casualties.