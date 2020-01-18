New Delhi: The Madhya Pradesh Anti Terror Squad (ATS) has detained a Nanded, Maharashtra-based doctor for allegedly sending suspicious envelopes to BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur. The letters, some of which were written in Urdu, were seized from the Bhopal Lok Sabha MP’s residence after she filed a complaint in this regard.

According to news agency Press Trust of India (PTI), the MP ATS, during its probe, found that 35-year-old Dr Sayyed Abdul Rehman Khan, who runs a clinic in Nanded district’s Dhanegaon, had sent these suspicious envelopes to the controversial BJP leader, who had claimed that these contained ‘poisonous chemicals.’

Khan was detained from Dhanegaon on Thursday evening.

According to the police, the accused had been on its radar for three months as he had previously also written letters to government officials, claiming that his mother and brother had terrorist links for which they should be arrested. Writing these letters had led to the doctor’s arrest, the police said.

The police further said that the letters to government officials were posted from different cities due to which his earlier arrest had proved to be difficult. The accused also had a dispute with his brother and was earlier arrested for assaulting him.

Pragya Singh Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, joined the BJP last year ahead of general elections and defeated Congress heavyweight and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh from Bhopal. She has courted several controversies since joining the saffron party last year.