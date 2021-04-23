Mumbai: Amid lockdown-like restrictions being followed in Maharashtra, the state police gas reintroduced the e-pass system for inter-state and inter-district travel in cases of “extreme emergencies”. Notably, the Maharashtra government had announced stricter curbs to contain the spiralling Coronavirus cases in the state on April 21. The government did not take a complete lockdown route but adopted stricter curbs including capped wedding ceremonies and attendance at all private and government (centre and state) offices. Further, the government also regulated inter-city or inter-district travel by buses among other things. Also Read - No Lockdown in Maharashtra But Stricter COVID Restrictions: 25 Wedding Guests, Offices to Work at 15% Capacity | Full SOPs

Here’s how you can apply for avail an e-pass:

Step 1: Visit this website https://covid19.mhpolice.in/

Step 2: Now click on ‘Apply For Pass Here’

Step 3: A message will appear asking if you are travelling outside Maharashtra. If you tick yes, specify the number of passengers. Now, submit.

Step 4: Submit all documents as asked. Mention your reason for the travel.

Step 5: You will need to upload your photo. Click on submit.

Step 6: Once your request is submitted, you will be assigned a token id. The number will help you know the status of your application.

Step 7: You will receive approval from concerned authorities. Following which, you will be able to download the e-pass using the assigned token id.

Step 8: The e-pass will bear your details including vehicle number, validity, and a QR code.

Step 9: Don’t forget to keep a soft copy with you during your travel. You will need to show it to the police.