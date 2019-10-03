New Delhi: Putting an end to all speculations, ex-Maharashtra Chief Minister Narayan Rane’s son Nitesh Rane joined the BJP days before the state goes to the polls on October 21. A day before the ex-CM said that his son’s name would feature in the second list of the BJP candidates. Nitesh will contest from Kankavli seat, the same seat he won in the 2014 Assembly polls but on Congress’s ticket — by defeating the then BJP MLA Pramod Jathar.

The BJP on Tuesday declared its first list of 125 candidates for the October 21 state polls, including names of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state unit president Chandrakant Patil. High-profile figures like Eknath Khadse and Vinod Tawde were missing from it.

“Nitesh’s name will figure in the second list and he will contest from Kankavli,” Narayan Rane said hinting at a possible merger between his Maharashtra Swabhiman Party with the BJP. “It is likely to happen in a week’s time,” he said, as quoted by the PTI

Nitesh Rane was in news recently when he and his supporters, during an inspection of the pothole-ridden highway, threw buckets of mud on engineer Prakash Shedekar at a bridge near Mumbai-Goa highway in Kankavali and later tied him to the bridge. Nitesh and his supporters were later arrested for the incident.

Narayan Rane ( Maharashtra CM in 1999) was earlier in the Shiv Sena, which he quit in 2005 and joined the Congress. He remained with the Congress till 2017 following which he formed his own political outfit and became an ally of the ruling BJP. He is currently the Rajya Sabha member on BJP’s ticket.