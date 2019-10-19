New Delhi: Heavy rains will lash several areas of Maharashtra as the state goes to the polls on October 21. Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar will witness heavy rains or thundershower over the weekend, extending to the beginning of the next week, according to the IMD.

Low pressure is being formed over the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining areas of Lakshadweep and East Central Arabian Sea, reported The Indian Express. On Friday, Dadar, Powai, Goregaon received light drizzle.

“The formation of a low pressure over the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining areas of Lakshadweep and East Central Arabian sea with associated cyclonic circulation will lead to moderate and scattered showers in Mumbai and Maharashtra from Friday onwards,” KS Hosalikar, deputy director-general, western region, India Meteorological Department, said, as quoted by the report.

Earlier, the IMD announced the withdrawal of southwest monsoon from Mumbai as no rain activity was witnessed for quite some time. However, this rainfall is not caused by monsoon as southwest monsoon has withdrawn from Mumbai and other parts in north Konkan. This is post-monsoon rainfall.

The normal date of the withdrawal of monsoon from all of Konkan, major parts of Madhya Maharashtra, extreme northwest Marathwada and extreme west of Vidarbha is October 1. For the entire state, it is October 10.

On Saturday, Amit Shah’s helicopter made an emergency anding at Ozar Airport in Nashik owing to heavy rains. The helicopter was on its way to Akole.