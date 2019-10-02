New Delhi: Soon after declaring the candidature of Aaditya Thackeray from Worli, the Shiv Sena is gearing up for the Maharashtra Assembly Election. According to reports, several posters have already come up in Worli, asking Worli ‘How are you, Worli?’ in several languages. While this can ring a bell as we recently heard PM Modi answering the question ‘Howdy, Modi’ in several languages in Houston, Sena looking beyond Marathi Mansa to garner votes is also quite significant.

Mumbai: Shiv Sena puts up posters of Aditya Thackeray which say ‘How are you Worli?’ in different languages. He is contesting #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls from Worli constituency. https://t.co/kurUjKEGT7 pic.twitter.com/CpgCaGr1r1 — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2019

Shiv Sena has planned an extensive campaign for Aaditya Thackeray who is being presented as the CM face, though Sena ally BJP is keen to bring back incumbent CM Devendra Fadnavis. This can become a flashpoint between the two allies, but for the time being all eyes are on Aaditya Thackeray, the first Thackeray family member to contest in an election. Reports said Mumbai dabbawallahs will also campaign for Thackeray, who is quite popular among this strong community of the city. Last year, Aaditya Thackeray gave 25 e-cycles to Mumbai dabbawallahs for faster delivery of tiffin.

Worli is considered as one of the safest constituencies for Sena. Former NCP leader Sachin Ahir joined the Sena early this year, which is why winning Worli for Aaditya will be easy. MNS chief Raj Thackeray had announced his intention to contest the 2014 state Assembly elections. However, he later changed his mind.

Aditya Thackeray was appointed as the Yuva Sena President in 2010 and was subsequently named a ‘leader’ of the Shiv Sena in 2018. A fitness and sports enthusiast, he is also the President of the Mumbai District Football Association.

The Election Commission has announced single-phase voting for 288-member Maharashtra Assembly on October 21 and the counting of votes is scheduled on October 24.