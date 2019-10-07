New Delhi: Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, scheduled for October 21, the state election commission has seized cash and other items worth over Rs nine crore in Mumbai suburban district and has also removed more than five thousand illegal hoardings.

According to reports, since the model code of conduct (MCC) came into effect in the state, flying squads appointed by the Maharashtra State Election Commission (MSEC), have seized cash and other items worth Rs 9.54 crore in Mumbai suburban district. Further, the flying squads have also removed 5,127 illegal hoardings within the district.

Also, three FIRs have been registered for defacing public property.

The MCC, which is a set of guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) pertaining to the conduct of political parties and candidates during elections, comes into force immediately after the announcement of elections.

Maharashtra, which is governed by a BJP-Shiv Sena coalition, will witness single-phase elections, the results of which will be announced on October 24. The same schedule will be followed in Haryana, which is another BJP-governed state.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who will contest from Nagpur South West constituency, is seeking a second-successive as well as overall-term in office. The elections will also witness the political debut of Shiv Sena’s Aaditya Thackeray, who will contest from Worli, and become the first member of his family to contest an election.

Of the 288 Assembly seats in the state, the BJP and Sena, as part of an agreement, will contest on 150 and 124 seats respectively. The remaining 14 seats will be shared among the smaller allies.