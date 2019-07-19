New Delhi: Senior Police Inspector and Encounter Specialist Pradeep Sharma on Friday resigned from Thane crime branch of Maharashtra Police possibly to make his way into politics.

Speculations are rife that the senior inspector, who has over 100 encounters to his name, has submitted his resignation in order to contest in the upcoming Assembly elections on a Shiv Sena ticket.

Sharma had been suspended for a few years for his alleged involvement in a fake encounter case of alleged criminal Lakhan Bhaiya. Sharma was arrested and suspended along with 13 other personnel in 2008.

He was inducted back in service in 2013. Sharma was set to retire in May 2020 but submitted an early resignation on July 4 to the Director General of Police. His resignation is yet to be accepted, but reports confirm that Sharma refused to divulge his plans.

Pradeep Sharma, who hails from a village in Dhulia, tried securing a party ticket in 2014 Assembly polls too but he failed in his attempt.

Sharma led some of the biggest extortion rackets as the head of the anti-extortion cell in Thane crime branch, including the arrest of Dawood’s brother Iqbal Kaskar.