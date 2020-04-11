New Delhi: Soon after virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi,the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government on Saturday announced an extension to the three-week lockdown till April 30, in order to combat the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - Had India Not Imposed Lockdown, COVID-19 Cases Would Have Risen to 8.2 Lakh by April 15: Health Ministry

"Maharashtra will continue to be locked down till April 30. The state will show the way to the country even in these tough times", said CM Thackeray, while addressing a press conference.

He added,"On Monday, we will complete 5 weeks since the first case of Coronavirus was reported in the state. We can say that till now we have been successful in preventing the multiplication of the number of cases up to some extent."

Notably, Maharashtra has reported the most coronavirus deaths at 110, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 33. Besides, the state has also registered highest number of cases at 1574, followed by Tamil Nadu at 911 and Delhi at 903.

On the other hand, the death toll due to the novel coronavirus rose to 239 and the number of cases to 7,447 in the country on Saturday. While the number of active COVID-19 cases is 6,565, as many as 642 people were cured and discharged and one had migrated, the Union Health Ministry said.

As many as 33 new deaths have been reported since Friday evening, the ministry added.