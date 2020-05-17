New Delhi: After Punjab, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government on Sunday extended lockdown till May 31, to combat further spread of coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic, which has infected more that 90,000 people across the country. Also Read - Ali Fazal on New Wedding Date With Richa Chadha: We'll Celebrate With The World When Everything Opens Again

In containment zones like Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, Malegaon, Aurangabad and Solapur, stricter measures will be implemented till the end of this month.

Also Read - COVID-19: India's Tally Surpasses 90,000-mark After Biggest Single-day Spike; Death Toll at 2,872 | Key Points