Maharashtra FDA cracks down on mid-day meal, tightens blood bank rules | Check details

Speaking on midday meals, Maharashtra FDA commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said that inspections are being conducted and one license has already been suspended. Mundhe further stated that the FDA had issued an order to ensure compliance among blood banks, as blood is classified as a drug under the regulatory framework.

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Mundhe emphasised that blood donation drives can’t be organised without prescribed regulatory requirements. File image

Maharashtra’s Food and Drug Administration has stepped up inspections of mid-day meal suppliers amid concerns over food safety and quality. FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said on Wednesday that one licence has been suspended following the scrutiny. The department has also begun tightening compliance measures for blood banks in the state.

“Midday meal inspections are going on. Eight to 10 suppliers are being tested, and one licence has already been suspended,” Mundhe told reporters at Mumbai Press Club. He said ensuring a balanced diet for schoolchildren is another area where the department had already taken the first step, with an order on balanced diets in schools issued and certain existing gaps addressed.

On blood banks, Mundhe said the FDA had issued a compliance order as blood is classified as a drug under the regulatory framework. He said a draft compliance order had been prepared and action, including cancellation, had been initiated against establishments for non-compliance. “Blood is classified as a drug. I had issued a compliance order,” Mundhe said, adding that further orders would be intensified in the coming days.

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He emphasised that blood donation drives can’t be organised without following the prescribed regulatory requirements. “The drive has to be organised by a licensed organisation. It has to be voluntary donation,” he said.

FDA putting mechanism in place to ensure food safety: Tukaram Mundhe

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said the FDA was putting a system in place to ensure food safety during the ensuing festive season, while urging citizens to avoid excessive consumption of high-fat, salty and sugary (HFSS) products.

At a ‘Meet the Press’ event hosted by the Mumbai Press Club, Mundhe said the FDA had prepared a phased action plan covering the period before, during and after the festive season. A detailed order on the measures is expected to be issued in the next one or two days.

“We are putting the system in place for the festive season. Wait for a day or two; you will get that order. We are ensuring that nothing untoward happens. It is not about any particular festival, but more about only license holders being allowed to make and supply food,” he noted.

Also Read | Shweta Tiwari finds cockroach in cold drink after grocery delivery, tags Maharashtra FDA Chief Tukaram Mundhe

Mundhe has earned widespread appreciation for tightening enforcement of food safety, quality and hygiene rules since assuming office in May. He also appealed to people to avoid overindulgence during the festive season and opt for nutritious foods.