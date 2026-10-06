Maharashtra FDA steps up food safety drive: 8 licences suspended, 1.3 tonnes of bananas seized

Maharashtra's FDA has come down hard on food safety violators. Eight eateries have had their licences suspended, 1,394 kg of chemically ripened bananas and banned products have been seized, and 16,730 litres of detergent-adulterated milk has been destroyed.

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Maharashtra FDA seized 1.3 tonnes of illegally ripened bananas. File image

Maharashtra’s FDA has hit food safety violators again. Eight eateries have lost their licences, 1.3 tonnes of chemically ripened bananas have been seized, and banned gutkha and adulterated milk have been confiscated, an official said on Tuesday.

Officials said a case was registered at the APMC police station in Navi Mumbai after a fruit stall worker was caught dipping bananas into a solution of ethephone, a plant growth regulator that leaves hazardous chemical residues, prompting the seizure of 1,394 kg of fruit valued at Rs 67,814.

In the Mumbai division, the FDA acted against 11 establishments for lapses in food safety, hygiene, storage and documentation, and suspended the licences of eight eateries and registration certificates of three.

Among the eateries facing action, five were in the western suburbs and six in south Mumbai, the agency said in a statement.

At Nom Nom Restaurant in Borivali, inspectors found improper temperatures for stored and frozen food, missing purchase bills and audit records, flies and insects and inadequate health records of food handlers.

Flies and cockroaches and inadequate segregation of raw and cooked food were among violations at Satkar Caterers at the staff canteen of R N Cooper Municipal General Hospital in Vile Parle, while at Suraj Lama Momos in Andheri, inspectors found food and cleaning chemicals stored together, inadequate cleaning facilities and missing worker health and training records.

Inspectors found improper refrigeration, uncovered food, flies and inadequate cleaning and documentation at Tardeo Lunch Home and Shagun Veg Restaurant in Mumbai Central, which faced action following complaints about kitchen hygiene.

The FDA team came across rusted, unclean baking equipment, uncovered food, non-food-grade packaging and reused oil at Roshan Bakery in Mazgaon.

The agency also seized prohibited food products worth Rs 31.14 lakh from three establishments in Mumbai and registered three FIRs, leading to the arrests of three persons.

In two operations in Palghar, the FDA seized banned pan masala, gutkha and scented tobacco, while its Pune division also registered two cases over detergent-adulterated milk in Malshiras (Solapur), destroying 16,730 litres of milk worth around Rs 6.69 lakh.