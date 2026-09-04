Maharashtra FDA strikes again, closes canteen at Thane Government Hospital after cockroach found in patient’s meal

Dean Dr Swapnali Kadam said on Friday that the canteen would stay shut until a thorough inspection is completed and the FDA grants permission to resume operations.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/maharashtra-fda-strikes-again-closes-canteen-at-thane-government-hospital-after-cockroach-found-in-patient-meal-tukaram-mundhe-8516917/ Copy

A patient admitted for eye surgery complained on August 28 that he found a cockroach on his dinner plate. File image/PTI

The canteen of the civic-run Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital at Thane’s Kalwa has been closed after a patient allegedly found a cockroach in his meal, and the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found violations of several norms during its inspection.

The canteen will remain closed until a full inspection is completed and the FDA grants permission, Dean Dr Swapnali Kadam said on Friday.

A patient admitted for eye surgery complained on August 28 that he found a cockroach on his dinner plate. Members of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) staged a protest at the Dean’s office to condemn the negligence.

Also Read | Expiry dates changed on Thumps Up, Limca, Maggi, Lay’s, Kurkure packets? FDA busts multi-crore food relabelling racket in Mumbai

Following the protest, FDA officials inspected the hospital’s kitchen and cited multiple violations of food safety regulations, leading to the immediate suspension of canteen services. The FDA also initiated action against Ram Caterers, the canteen contractor.

The contractor will not be allowed to resume operations without formal clearance from the FDA, Dr Kadam said. Alternative meal arrangements have been made for patients, she said.

FDA finds Maggi, Lay’s, Kurkure packs with fake expiry dates

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration stepped up its food safety campaign on Tuesday, with a raid at a Mumbai warehouse allegedly linked to tampering with packaging information on branded food products intended for export. The operation was led by IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe.

Reuters reported that the warehouse operation allegedly involved erasing manufacturers’ original expiry dates with chemicals and tampering with nutritional details. Products from major brands, including PepsiCo’s Lay’s and Kurkure and Nestlé’s Maggi noodles, were among those reportedly affected.

Also Read | Maharashtra FDA strikes again, brings the axe down on Cipla’s drug sale licences over irregularities

The news agency found that at least one relabelled PepsiCo packet carried information in both English and French. The photographer spotted a can of chemical solvent at the unhygienic warehouse. The officials said it was used to remove dates printed on the packaging.

During the inspection, officials discovered around 5,000 cartons of consumer products, including Lay’s and Kurkure chips from PepsiCo and Maggi Masala Noodles from Nestlé. Several Kurkure and Maggi packets, along with Thums Up cans, were found with their dates removed.