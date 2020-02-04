New Delhi: A major fire broke out on Tuesday evening at a chemical factory in Tarapur area. As per updates, six fire tenders rushed to the spot to bring it under control. More details in the matter are awaited.

Earlier this month, another major fire had broken out at a chemical factory at Boisar in Maharashtra’s Palghar district where nearly 8 people were killed in the incident. The fire broke out because of an explosion in Boisar which is over 100 km from Mumbai.

Police said the explosion took place during the testing of some chemicals around 7.20 PM. Post the incident, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the kin of the deceased.