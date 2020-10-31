Mumbai: A fire on Saturday broke out at a thermocol factory in Nala Sopara area in Maharashtra. Six fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. Also Read - Maharashtra Extends Lockdown Till Nov 30, Shutdown to Continue in Containment Zones

No loss of life or property has been reported so far.

Fire-fighting operations are currently underway.

Maharashtra: A fire has broken out at a thermocol factory in Nala Sopara area. Six fire tenders present at the spot. No injuries reported so far. Firefighting operation underway. pic.twitter.com/rWCX4HRL5D — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2020

More details are awaited.