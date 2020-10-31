Mumbai: A fire on Saturday broke out at a thermocol factory in Nala Sopara area in Maharashtra. Six fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. Also Read - Maharashtra Extends Lockdown Till Nov 30, Shutdown to Continue in Containment Zones
No loss of life or property has been reported so far.
Fire-fighting operations are currently underway.
More details are awaited.