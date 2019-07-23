Mumbai: Firefighters are continuing their operation to contain the flames in a chemical godown in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi. The fire broke out on Monday night and emergency and rescue operation are still underway.

So far, no casualties or injuries have been reported. More details are awaited in the incident.

Maharashtra: Fire broke out in a chemical godown in Bhiwandi. Fire fighting operations underway. pic.twitter.com/CM3iG9yO1x — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2019

In yet another incident on Monday afternoon, a major fire broke out in a building in Bandra West area of Mumbai trapping nearly 100 people on its terrace. The building was housing the state-run telecom company MTNL. As many as 20 fire engines and 14 fire tenders were immediately deployed at the spot to douse the flames.

The incident occurred just a day after a person was feared dead as a level-2 fire broke out on the third floor of Churchill Chamber building on Merryweather Road near Taj Mahal Hotel in Colaba.