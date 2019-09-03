Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced that it will open two resorts in Jammu and Kashmir, becoming the first state government to have made such an announcement in the aftermath of abrogation of Article 370.

The scrapping of the Article, which thereby revoked the special status of the Valley, means that outsiders can now buy land in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to reporters, Maharashtra Tourism Minister Jaykumar Rawal said, “We are planning to open a resort near Srinagar and to open a mountaineering resort near Ladakh. In the next 15-20 days, a team would go there to find suitable sites.” The minister further said that the two resorts will be set up by the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) for those going for the Amarnath Yatra or visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine.

The minister added that while Leh has already been identified for the mountaineering institute, for the resort, they are looking at a site close to Srinagar Airport. The government, he said, will spend Rs 1 crore each to build the two resorts.

He continued, “We want to start a mountaineering resort because of Maharashtrians’ interest in mountain climbing.”

However, buying land in the Valley won’t be easy as the situation continues to be sensitive in the union territory. Already, the Jammu and Kahmir Investors’ Summit, which was to be held in October has already been postponed. Also, the Centre may place a provision of ‘domicile’ requirement for various purposes like purchase of land to prevent an influx of non-locals to the Valley.