New Delhi: In a shocking incident, five people, including two fire brigade personnel, were on Sunday trapped in a hole in Pune’s Dapodi area. The hole was dug for a drainage line in the area.

Maharashtra: Five people, including two fire brigade personnel trapped in a hole, that was dug for a drainage line in Dapodi area of Pune. pic.twitter.com/DgBP0cas3T — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2019

The incident happened when the fire brigade personnel had gone there to rescue a person who had fallen into the hole. The personnel fell into it along with 2 other civilians, after the ground caved in during the rescue operation.

However, a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has rushed to the spot to rescue the people from the hole.

As per updates, three people have already been rescued, while one person is still believed to have been trapped inside the pit. The rescued people have sustained injuries and have been shifted to nearby hospital.

Along with local police, officials from Pune city fire brigade have also been involved in the rescue operation.

(This is a developing story, more details to follow.)