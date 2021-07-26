Mumbai: In a sheer act of bravery, a bus depot manager from Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri is making headlines for camping on top of a bus for nearly seven hours to guard a large amount of money of the daily transport revenue department amid massive flooding and heavy rains. As per a report, the manager of Chiplun bus depot in Ratnagiri, Ranjeet Raje Shirke, got stranded in the flooded area as many vehicles and buses were submerged. But as he had a huge sum of money with him, he somehow climbed atop a bus as it was the only location that was not submerged. And, there had to spend nearly seven hours to guard the Rs 9 lakh cash amount of the daily transport revenue departmentAlso Read - Only Govt Unconcerned' About Snooping Allegations is That of India: Chidambaram

The torrential rain in the state has resulted in the overflowing of various rivers and several areas in Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Sangli and some other districts of Maharashtra have been inundated.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Shirke said, "The water level was increasing every minute. If the cash was kept in the office, there were chances of it getting soaked and being washed away. I would have been held responsible. It was my prime duty to protect the cash without thinking about my life." Adding that there were few other employees too who had camped on top of buses like him. And, once the floodwater level started to dip, Shirke and the other employees reportedly called the Ratnagiri divisional office of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation and also informed the local police stations about the situation. Soon they moved to another safe place and deposited the cash.

Shirke added, “It was a tough time, we were the custodians of the government cash and the floodwater was rising”. He also said that he never thought that a day would come where he would be forced to spend hours on the bus rooftop.