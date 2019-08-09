New Delhi: Much relief is expected for the marooned Sangli district in Maharashtra as water discharge from the Almatti Dam in Karnataka has been increased.

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa informed Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Friday that water discharge from the Almatti Dam has been increased to 4.8 lakh cusecs.

Earlier today, the discharge from the dam over the Krishna river in Karnataka’s Bijapur district was 4,30,352 cusecs at 10AM, which later increased to 4.5 lakh cusecs and finally to 4.8 lakh cusecs.

Fadnavis had chaired an emergency meeting on Thursday after which he requested his Karnataka counterpart to release 5 lakh cusecs water from the Almatti dam. This, he said, would result in water level drop in Sangli, as well as Kolhapur, both in western Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, a statement from the Maharashtra CMO said that the CM had briefed the PMO on the flood situation in the state. It further said that the Prime Minister had assured all assistance from the Centre. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, too, assured the state of all possible assistance.

The statement also said that an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter had landed in Sangli to distribute relief material to the people. It added that a total of 36 and 34 rescue teams were on the ground in Sangli and Kolhapur respectively.

Besides these two, Pune, Satara and Solapur districts, too, are reeling under floods. The combined death toll in the five districts has risen to 29, with six people missing. 2.85 lakh people have been evacuated to safety thus far.