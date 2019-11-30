Live Updates

  • 2:36 PM IST

    Maharashtra Floor Test LIVE: Congress’ Ashok Chavan proposes trust vote, NCP’s Nawab Malik and Shiv Sena’s Sunil Prabhu second it. Opposition BJP walked out of Assembly. Protem Speaker requests all MLAs to remain seated for head count vote

  • 2:27 PM IST

    Maharashtra Floor Test LIVE: Never in the history of Maharashtra Assembly a trust vote was conducted without electing a Speaker. What was the fear this time? asked BJP leader and former CM Fadnavis

  • 2:27 PM IST
    Maharashtra Floor Test LIVE: If i am not allowed to speak on the Constitution then I have no right to sit in this house”, said former CM Devendra Fadnavis after pro-tem speaker told him ‘You are raising a issue which is of out of the house (oath taking of Maha Vikas Aghadi Govt)’
  • 2:19 PM IST

    Maharashtra Floor Test LIVE: BJP leaders create ruckus in in Maharashtra assembly. They alleged that the special session was not convened as per rules.

  • 2:13 PM IST

    Maharashtra Floor Test LIVE: Responding to Fadnavis, Protem Speaker Dilip Patil asked,”Governor has given the permission for this session. This session is as per rules. So your point stand rejected?”

  • 2:10 PM IST

    Maharashtra Floor Test LIVE: BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis in state assembly: This assembly session is not per rules.This session started without Vande Mataram, it is a violation of rule.

  • 2:09 PM IST

  • 2:09 PM IST

    Maharashtra Floor Test LIVE: Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray pays tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the state Assembly premises ahead of the floor test of Maha Vikas Aghadi government today.

  • 2:08 PM IST

    Maharashtra Floor Test LIVE: Congress issues three line whip to its MLAs directing them to remain present in the Assembly ahead of floor test, today.

New Delhi: Hours ahead of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government’s floor test, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Ajit Pawar on Saturday exuded confidence that the ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ (Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress) alliance will prove majority in the Vidhan Sabha (Legislative Assembly). “As Sanjay Raut said, our alliance will prove our numbers today in the house“, said Pawar, who had shocked his party and family after secretly joining hands with 80-hour Devendra Fadnavis government.

Earlier in the day, Sena leader and Uddhav Thackeray’s close confidante Sanjay Raut had claimed support of 170 MLAs to Sena-NCP-Congress alliance. Taking to Twitter, Raut, in his poetic style had stated,”Aaj bahumat din 170+++++, humko mita sake ye zamane me dum nahi, humse zamana khud hai, zamane se hum nahi (Majority day. 170+++++. This world does not have the power to defeat us).”

 

Meanwhile, Pawar, who resigned as Deputy CM citing personal reasons on Tuesday, also talked about his meeting with BJP MP Prataprao Chikhalikar ahead of the trust vote.  “It was just a courtesy meet , even if we are from different parties we all have relations with each others. No discussion on floor test”, the NCP leader told reporters.

On the other hand, a fresh rift reportedly broke out between the Sena-NCP-Congress over the post of the deputy CM. Besides, the allies have also failed to found consensus regarding some key portfolios like finance,home, urban development and others.

Following the disagreements, reports have claimed that the Cabinet expansion of the ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’, which was schdeuled to take place immediately after the floor test in the Assembly on Saturday, has been delayed.