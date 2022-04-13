Mumbai: In a shocking incident, the Maharashtra forest authorities have arrested four people for allegedly raping a Bengal monitor lizard in the Sahydari Tiger Reserve near Gothane village of the state. According to an India Today report, the accused who were identified as hunters, allegedly entered the core zone of the Sahydari Tiger Reserve in the Gabha area at Gothane and committed the crime.Also Read - Maharashtra Schools to Have Summer Breaks For Classes 1 to 9 And 11 From May 2

The forest officials posted at Sangli forest reserve traced the accused with the help of CCTV footage in which they can be seen roaming in the forest. However, their crime came to light after forest officials checked the mobile phone of the accused. The officials found the recording of the act which showed the accused, identified as Sandeep Tukram, Pawar Mangesh, Janardhan Kamtekar and Akshay Sunil, allegedly gang-raping the monitor lizard. Also Read - Bengal Horror: 14-Year-Old Dies After Alleged Gangrape at Birthday Party, 'Forcibly Cremated'; Son of TMC Leader Held

As per the report, authorities informed that three of the four accused had come from Konkan to Kolhapur’s Chandoli village for hunting. Also Read - 4 Dead as Car Rams Into Stationary Truck on Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Police

The forest officials, who are perplexed about the incident, will take up the matter with the Indian Penal Court (IPC) to discuss the charges against the accused. Accordingly, the accused will be produced in court and appropriate legal action will be taken against them, they said.

Notably, the Bengal monitor lizard is a reserved species under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972. The accused could be charged with seven years of imprisonment if they are convited for the crime.