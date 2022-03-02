New Delhi: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday revised its COVID guidelines even as the state reported dip in coronavirus cases. According to the new guidelines, there will no be travel restrictions for inter-state and intra-state movement for people who have been taken both doses of COVID-19. For those who have not been fully vaccinated, they will have to carry a negative COVID RT-PCR test report within 72 hours of inter-state travel. These rules will come into force from March 4, the state government said.Also Read - Maharashtra Eases Covid Restriction; Cinemas to Function at 100 Per Cent Capacity in 14 Districts

Meanwhile, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra allowed shopping complexes, restaurants, cinema and theatre halls in 14 districts including Mumbai to operate at 100 per cent capacity. A government notification said these are districts where first vaccination dose is more than 90 per cent, second dose over 70 per cent, positivity rate less than 10 per cent and bed occupancy of oxygen supported or ICU bed is less than 40 per cent.

The 14 districts include Mumbai city, Mumbai suburban, Pune, Bhandara, Sindhudurg, Nagpur, Raigad, Wardha, Ratnagiri, Satara, Sangli, Gondia, Chandrapur and Kolhapur.

All shopping complexes, cinema halls, restaurants and bars, sports complexes, gyms, spas, swimming pools, religious places, drama theatres (natyagrihas), tourist places, entertainment parks etc are allowed to operate with 100 per cent capacity in these districts, the notification said.

For other administrative units excluded from this list, these shall operate at 50 per cent of the capacity, the notification said.