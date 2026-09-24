New Delhi: Lord Ganesha is worshipped with special rituals from the Chaturthi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada until Anant Chaturdashi. This period marks the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as the Ganesh Mahotsav. On Chaturthi, idols of Lord Ganesha are installed in homes and pandals, and on Anant Chaturdashi, the idols are immersed in water following traditional rituals.
According to Drik Panchang, the Chaturdashi Tithi for Ganesh Visarjan will begin at 11:18 PM on September 24 and end at 11:06 PM on September 25. Therefore, Ganesh Visarjan will be performed on Friday, September 25.
Parts of Maharashtra have witnessed moderate rains in last 24 hours. While yellow rain alert has been forecast for some districts and an orange alert has been forecast for others. In some places, the weather is more likely to remain dry. Know the overall weather forecast of the state on September 24, 2026 as follows.
Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 34.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, 2.1 notches above seasonal average, as the Southwest Monsoon withdrew from the capital, two days ahead of its normal withdrawal date of September 25, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).
The minimum settled at 24.8 degrees Celsius, 0.9 degree above normal. The IMD has forecast mainly clear skies throughout Thursday, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle around 34 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.
The relative humidity stood at 58 per cent at 5:30 pm. The weather office said the Southwest Monsoon withdrew from the entire national capital region, besides most parts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and some parts of Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, on Wednesday.
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