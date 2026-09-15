Maharashtra Ganeshotsav Weather: Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Nagpur, Nashik, Ratnagiri, Satara to witness rain today, IMD issues statement

Light rainfall is expected in Dhule, Nandurbar, Ahilyanagar, Jalgaon and Nashik, while moderate rainfall is likely in the Ghatmatha region of Nashik.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/maharashtra-ganeshotsav-imd-weather-update-rainfall-thunderstorm-mumbai-palghar-thane-nagpur-nashik-ratnagiri-satara-sangli-raigad-8524359/ Copy

Maharashtra Weather Update

New Delhi: Maharashtra is currently witnessing moderate rainfall. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rain has returned to the Konkan region after remaining absent for a few days. Moderate rainfall is likely in some areas, while light to moderate rainfall is expected in others. In the Konkan region, moderate rainfall is likely in two districts—Palghar and Thane—while light to moderate rainfall has been forecast for Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Raigad and Sindhudurg.

Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places in districts of North Konkan and North Madhya Maharashtra.तपशीलवार जिल्हानिहाय हवामान अंदाज व चेतावणीसाठी कृपया. https://t.co/jw7yrf9chD भेट घ्या. pic.twitter.com/PfLpBwG7Cz — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) September 14, 2026

Maharashtra Weather Department: Key Details

In the Konkan region, there is a possibility of moderate rainfall in two districts, Palghar and Thane.

Light to moderate rainfall has been predicted in the districts of Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Raigad and Sindhudurg.

Light to moderate rainfall is likely in Dhule in North Maharashtra.

Light rainfall is likely in Dhule, Nandurbar, Ahilyanagar, Jalgaon and Nashik. Moderate rainfall is likely in the Ghatmatha area of ​​Nashik.

In western Maharashtra, light rain is likely in Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli.

Light rain with lightning is expected in Solapur. Moderate rain is likely in Satara Ghatmatha area.

Light to moderate rain is expected in Kolhapur Ghatmatha area.

In Marathwada region, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nanded, Dharashiv districts are expected to receive light rain. Latur, Hingoli and Parbhani districts are likely to receive light rain.

Jalna, Beed are expected to receive light to moderate rain.

The Meteorological Department has not forecast any weather in Akola, Amravati, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Washim, Wardha, Nagpur and Yavatmal districts.

Delhi Likely To Witness Rain Today:

The National Capital recorded a slightly warm day on September 14, with the maximum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory settling at 35.6 degrees Celsius, 1.8 notches above the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Additionally, the IMD has predicted generally cloudy skies with light rain on Tuesday, with minimum and maximum temperatures likely to oscillate between 24-33 degrees Celsius, respectively.

At Palam, the maximum temperature was 33.4 degrees Celsius, 0.5 degrees below normal, while Lodi Road recorded a high of 34.2 degrees Celsius, 1.2 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature at Safdarjung was recorded at 27 degrees Celsius, 1.9 degrees above normal.

According to IMD, most parts of Delhi remained dry during the day, though trace rainfall was recorded at Lodi Road between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm. Ayanagar recorded a maximum temperature of 33.5 degrees Celsius, 0.5 degrees below normal.