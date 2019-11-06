New Delhi: Amid Maharashtra impasse, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis flew to Nagpur late on Tuesday night and met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. According to reports, he arrived at the RSS headquarters in Mahal area in Nagpur around 9.25 pm and left after one and a half hours.

RSS functionaries in Nagpur were tightlipped about what transpired at the meeting, though it is being speculated that the meeting was about the political deadlock in the state. The Nagpur meeting was preceded by a meeting of state BJP core team at Fadnavis’ official residence in Mumbai. “Good news regarding government formation can come at any moment,” BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said after the meeting.

Meanwhile, Nitin Gadkari has been assigned to hold talks with the Shiv Sena to end the standoff between the two parties. BJP sources told Zee Media that Gadkari will hold talks with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to find a middle ground so that a coalition government is formed before November 8, the last day of government formation before the incumbent assembly expires on November 9.

NCP, on the other hand, has ruled out possibilities of tying up with Sena unless Sena snaps its all ties with the BJP.

“Nothing like it if the BJP gives the Shiv Sena chief minister’s post. But if the BJP is refusing, an alternative can be given. But the Sena should declare that it is no longer associated with the BJP and NDA. Alternative can be provided after that,” NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said, as quoted by PTI.

The tussle in Maharashtra over the formation of the government has been continuing since the results of the Assembly polls were announced on October 24. The BJP-Sena alliance won a combined seat strength of 161, way past the 145 majority mark in the 288-member House. The BJP won 105 seats, Sena 56, Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) 54, and the Congress 44.

(With Agency Inputs)