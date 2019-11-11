New Delhi: As the clock ticks for Shiv Sena to prove majority for Maharashtra government formation, party chief Uddhav Thackeray dialled up Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi to discuss the possibilities of a coalition in the state.

The telephonic conversation between the two leaders took place around the same time as the Congress committee in Delhi holds its crucial second meeting at Sonia Gandhi’s residence.

Subsequently, Sonia Gandhi also spoke to some party MLAs from Maharashtra who are lodged in a Jaipur hotel, ANI sources said.

The Congress is expected to take a final call on extending support to the Shiv Sena at a meeting of its top leadership with Maharashtra state leaders.

It must be noted here that Uddhav Thackeray will meet Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari shortly to decide upon the status of the party. Earlier, Thackeray also met NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai.

Earlier today, former Prime Minister and JDS chief HD Deve Gowda slammed the BJP in Maharashtra and said, “Balasaheb gave place to BJP in Maharashtra, Advani and Vajpayee went to Bala Saheb’s residence and requested him for seats. BJP overrode that, that’s why Uddhav Thackeray has taken a stand that he will teach them a lesson. Now, it’s for Congress and NCP to put down BJP.”

Gowda’s remarks come after the BJP rejected ally Shiv Sena’s demand for a ’50-50 formula’ towards forming Maharashtra government.

Furthermore, BJP also declined Governor Koshyari’s invitation to form the government as the single-largest party in Maharashtra, following which he turned towards Sena.

Notably, Governor Koshyari had given Sena till 8 PM on Monday to prove numbers on paper.

Even after getting the required numbers to form the government, there has been a delay in cobbling up a coalition owing to differences between the Sena and BJP on power-sharing.