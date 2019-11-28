New Delhi: Finally curtain came down on the month-long political crisis in Maharashtra as Shiv Sena chief and leader of Maha Vikash Aghadi Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday took oath as the chief minister of the state in a star-studded and glittering ceremony at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

Along with Uddhav Thackeray, other six MLAs, two from each party of the Congress-NCP-Sena alliance, also took oath in the ceremony. Governor BS Koshyari administered the oath of office to the chief minister and other six MLAs.

#Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray after taking oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/FWthTdmWaf — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2019

From Congress, Balasaheb Thorat and Nitin Raut took the oath of office, while from NCP, Chhagan Bhujbal and Jayant Patil took the oath. From Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde and Subhash Desai took oath as ministers during the ceremony.

Other prominent leaders such as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, DMK chief MK Stalin and MNS chief Raj Thackeray were present at the grand swearing-in ceremony. Among non-political prominent leaders, Nita Ambani along with son Anant Ambani were also present.

Earlier in the day, while making announcements on who will take the oath, NCP leader Praful Patel had that a total of six MLAs would take oath today. He had also informed that the names of state cabinet ministers will be announced in the coming days.

As per another update, the first cabinet meeting of the state will be held in the assembly soon after the oath-taking ceremony.

Just two hours before the swearing-in ceremony, the NCP-Congress-Sena released the Common Minimum Programme with the focus on the reservation in the job for locals, farm loan waiver, and the security for women and girls apart from the focus on industry, health and social sector.

A number of political leaders including Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, former PM Dr Manmohan Singh, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were invited for the oath-taking ceremony. However, citing personal engagements, these political leaders could not make it to the grand event.

Not to forget, around 400 farmers from various districts of the state attended the grand swearing-in ceremony. The move is seen as a step towards highlighting their plight and to extend support to them in terms of waiving farm loans.