New Delhi: Putting an end to the speculation surrounding the Maharashtra government formation, the Nationalist Communist Party (NCP) on Friday confirmed that the state will get a Shiv Sena Chief Minister this time. The development comes a day after the three prospective partners Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress finalised 40-point common minimum programme (CMP).

“They (Shiv Sena) have been insulted and it is our responsibility to protect their pride. We are not going to contest for the CM post (Sawaal baar-baar poocha ja raha hai ki Shiv Sena ka CM hoga kya?CM ke post ko leke hi Shiv Sena-BJP ke beech mein vivaad hua, toh nishchit roop se CM Shiv Sena ka hoga. Shiv Sena ko apmanit kiya gaya hai, unka swabhimaan banaye rakhna hamari zimmedari banti hai)”, said NCP leader Nawab Malik

Though it is yet to be decided if the Sena would get the post of Chief Minister for half-term (30 months) or full term (five years), Uddhav Thackeray close aide Sanjay Raut said that they want a ‘Sena CM for the next 25 years’.

On being asked ‘if Shiv Sena CM will be for 5 years or CM will be for 2.5 years each from NCP and Shiv Sena, Raut said,”Hum toh chahte hain aane wale 25 saal tak Shiv Sena ka CM rahe, aap 5 saal ki baat kyun karte ho. (Why only five years? We wish for a Sena CM for the next 25 years).”

Earlier on Thursday, after detailed discussions in a series of marathon meetings, the three prospective partners finalized their CMP, which has now been sent to the respective party high command of the Sena-NCP-Congress for approval.

Speaking to news agency IANS. a Congress leader had said they would like to complete all formalities before November 18, when the Winter Session of Parliament begins, and also explore possibilities of the three prospective allies going to campaign for the Jharkhand Assembly elections after the government formation is completed in Maharashtra.