Live Updates

  • 10:51 AM IST

    Maharashtra Government Formation LIVE: Congress is not the enemy of the State. All parties have differences on some issues, Raut said amid the ongoing tussle between BJP and Sena over rotational CM’s post.

  • 10:50 AM IST

    Maharashtra Government Formation LIVE: Agar koi sarkaar banane ko taiyar nahi hai toh Shiv Sena yeh zimma le sakti hai (If nobody is ready to form government in Maharashtra, then Shiv Sena can take the lead)”, said Raut.

  • 10:23 AM IST

  • 10:23 AM IST

    Maharashtra Government Formation LIVE: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who has been constantly launching veiled attacks on the BJP for not budging from its stand, yet again targeted the ruling party. Taking to Twitter, he shared a couplet of popular poet Shabina Adeep to hit out at BJP. “Jo khandani Raees hai wo, Mijaz rakhte hai naram apna,tumhara lehja bata raha hai, tumhari daulat nayi-nayi hai”, Raut, a close confidante of Sena president Uddhav Thackeray said.

  • 10:13 AM IST

    Maharashtra Government Formation LIVE: Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray will call on party MLAs at Hotel Retreat, where they are staying for past 2 days. His son and party leader Aditya Thackeray has been putting up there since Saturday evening.

  • 10:11 AM IST
    Maharashtra Government Formation LIVE: BJP leader Chandrakant Patil said that party’s core committee is meeting today to decide the future course of action. “We have just received the letter from the governor. Our core committee will meet tomorrow and discuss the future course of action,” Patil stated.
  • 10:10 AM IST

    Maharashtra Government Formation LIVE: BJP leader Chandrakant Patil said that party’s core committee is meeting today to decide the future course of action. “We have just received the letter from the governor. Our core committee will meet tomorrow and discuss the future course of action,” Patil stated.


New Delhi: A day after Maharashtra governor BS Koshayari invited Devendra Fadnavis to indicate his willingness to form the next government in the state, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s core committee is expected to meet at 12 PM on Sunday to decide the future course of action.

Besides, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray chief will also visit Hotel Retreat in Madh island where his party MLAs are staying. His son Aaditya Thackeray, who won his maiden election from Worli seat, has been putting up at the hotel since Saturday night.

Ever since the Maharashtra Assembly election results were declared on October 24, not a single party or alliance came forward to shoulder the government formation exercise owing to the tussle between Sena and BJP over rotational CM’s post.

However on Saturday, Governor Koshyari took the reins in his hands and invited the BJP to form the government in Maharashtra.

“The Governor today asked Devendra Fadnavis, the leader of the elected members of the single-largest party, the BJP, to indicate the willingness and ability of his party to form the government in Maharashtra,” an official statement said.

Stay tuned to India.com for all updates on Maharashtra.