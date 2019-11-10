











New Delhi: A day after Maharashtra governor BS Koshayari invited Devendra Fadnavis to indicate his willingness to form the next government in the state, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s core committee is expected to meet at 12 PM on Sunday to decide the future course of action.

Besides, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray chief will also visit Hotel Retreat in Madh island where his party MLAs are staying. His son Aaditya Thackeray, who won his maiden election from Worli seat, has been putting up at the hotel since Saturday night.

Ever since the Maharashtra Assembly election results were declared on October 24, not a single party or alliance came forward to shoulder the government formation exercise owing to the tussle between Sena and BJP over rotational CM’s post.

However on Saturday, Governor Koshyari took the reins in his hands and invited the BJP to form the government in Maharashtra.

“The Governor today asked Devendra Fadnavis, the leader of the elected members of the single-largest party, the BJP, to indicate the willingness and ability of his party to form the government in Maharashtra,” an official statement said.

