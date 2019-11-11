

Load More

New Delhi: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut will hold talks with Congress leaders on Monday, a day after governor BS Koshyari asked the saffron party to indicate “willingness and ability” to form government in the state. BS Koshyari’s invitation to Sena comes as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) refused his proposal on the matter.

“The mandate of the people was for the Shiv Sena-BJP combine. We cannot form the government on our own.

If Shiv Sena wants to disrespect it and form govt with Congress and NCP, then all our best wishes are with them”, state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil had asserted yesterday after a meeting with the Governor.

Reacting over BJP’s announcement, Raut, Rajya Sabha MP and Uddhav Thackeray’s close confidante reiterated that Maharashtra will have Sena’s Chief Minister. “Party chief Uddhav Thackeray ji clearly said today that Chief Minister will be from Shiv Sena. If Uddhav ji has said so, then it means that there will be CM from Shiv Sena at any cost,” Raut said.

Even after getting the required numbers to form the government, there has been a delay in cobbling up a coalition owing to differences between the Sena and BJP on power-sharing. While the Sena is adamant on the implementation of 50:50 formula, under which both the allies have CM post for 2.5 years, the BJP said that no such promise was made by party president Amit Shah before Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Notably, the BJP and Shiv Sena had fought the Assembly polls together on October 21. While the BJP emerged as the single largest party, winning 105 seats, Sena bagged 56 seats in the 288-member Vidhan Sabha.