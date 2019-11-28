New Delhi: Just two hours ahead of the grand oath-taking ceremony, the ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ (NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena alliance) on Thursday released its Common Minimum Program with the focus on job and loan waiver for farmers.

Announcing the details of the CMP, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde said that the prime focus of the CMP this time is to provide 80% reservation in jobs for locals and also immediate loan waiver of farmers.

As per the CMP, the Crop Insurance Scheme will be revised to ensure immediate compensation to farmers who have lost their crops.

“In Maharashtra, farmers are facing problems. This government will do best for farmers. This will be a strong government,” Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde said.