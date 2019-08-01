Mumbai: In a major decision, the Maharashtra cabinet on Thursday approved the Virgin Hyperloop One-DP World consortium “Original Project Proponent” (OPP) for the Pune-Mumbai hyperloop project and deemed it a public infrastructure project.

This move is supposed to generate jobs and over $36 billion in various socio-economic benefits.

“Maharashtra will create the first hyperloop transportation system in the world and a global hyperloop supply chain starting from Pune. Maharashtra and India are at the forefront of hyperloop infrastructure building now and this is a moment of pride for our people,” Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in a statement.

The hyperloop project will link Pune with Mumbai and will cover the distance from Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) to Wakad in just 23 minutes.

“The project will create hundreds of thousands of new high-tech jobs, generate over $36 billion in wider socio-economic benefits, and create new hyperloop component and manufacturing opportunities for Maharashtra to export to the rest of the world,” said Virgin Hyperloop One.

“To be named OPP is an incredible vote of confidence in our ability to deliver this advanced technology to the people of India and enhance their lives,” he added.

The Hyperloop system consists of a small pod-like vehicle that is propelled through near-vacuum sealed tubes at a speed similar to that of an aeroplane. The theory is that such a pod will travel at close to 1,200 km per hour without consuming a lot of fuel and energy.

Virgin Hyperloop One has projects underway in Missouri, Texas, Colorado, North Carolina, the Midwest, India, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

(With IANS Inputs)