Home

News

Maharashtra Governments Big decision: Launches Come Early, Go Early scheme for women – All you need to know

Maharashtra Government’s Big decision: Launches ‘Come Early, Go Early’ scheme for women – All you need to know

The Maharashtra government announced the ‘Come Early, Go Early’ scheme for women employees.

Maharashtra Government’s Big decision: Launches ‘Come Early, Go Early’ scheme for women – All you need to know

‘Come Early, Go Early’ Scheme For Women: In a major decision, the Maharashtra Government announced the ‘Come Early, Go Early’ scheme for women employees of the state who are working in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The decision has been taken to help women avoid rush-hour travel in crowded suburban trains. The scheme will also cover women state government employees who are working in the jurisdiction of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar announced the scheme, stating that the state government is committed to the overall development of women.

What Did Sunetra Pawar Say?

Pawar stated that the Maharashtra Government is committed to the overall development of women and aims to build a society where they get respect, equal opportunities, and security. The Maha Deputy CM made remarks during a special discussion in the Legislative Council on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

LPG cylinder SHORTAGE: 20% of hotels, restaurants closed in Mumbai due to disruptions in commercial cylinder supply

How Will ‘Come Early, Go Early’ Scheme Work?

The Deputy CM said that under the scheme, female employees are allowed to report to their respective offices between 9:15 am and 9:45 am. They are also allowed to leave the office early in the evening. It means female employees can leave the office 30 minutes before the official time.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

According to Pawar, the decision taken by the state government will reduce the inconvenience women face during peak hours.

“This decision (of flexible office timings) would provide major relief to women by easing the inconvenience they face due to rush hour crowds,” she said. As per the government resolution (GR), women employee who are working in state government offices and in the MMR can benefit of flexible office timings.

Work Should Not Suffer

The state government said that women who are availing themselves of the facility must ensure that their work does not suffer. Women employees may be required to stay extra hours during important assignments like legislative work, court matters or urgent office duties. However, it depends on administrative needs.

Women’s Safety

Under Operation Muskaan, 14 campaigns were conducted.

42,594 missing children were traced across the state.

Authorities found 5,066 women and 2,771 children under Operation Shodh.

Missing Cells are functioning in all districts to trace missing persons.

51 Bharosa Cells have been set up to address women-related issues.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.