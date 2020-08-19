New Delhi: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Wednesday assumed the additional charge as the Governor of Goa at a swearing-in ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan in Panaji. Koshyari, 78, succeeded Satya Pal Malik who was transferred and appointed as Governor of Meghalaya last evening. Also Read - Ganpati Bappa to Go Online: How Will Ganesh Chaturthi Be Held During Coronavirus Times?

Koshyari will continue as Maharashtra Governor with the additional charge of Goa office. His oath was administered by Chief Justice of Bombay High Court Justice Dipankar Datta, in presence of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Leader of Opposition in Assembly Digambar Kamat, among others.

Interestingly, Koshyari read out his oath in Konkani and also received a guard of honour from Goa police.

Koshyari had assumed the office of the Governor of Maharashtra in September 2019. Prior to that, he was the chief minister of Uttarakhand during 2001-02. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Uttarakhand in November 2008 and held the position till 2014.