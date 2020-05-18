New Delhi: Looking at other states, the Maharashtra government on Monday allowed economic activities in green and orange zones. Also Read - Maharashtra News: CM Uddhav Thackeray, Eight Others Take Oath as Member of Legislative Council

Addressing a press conference, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said that his administration has allowed over 50,000 industries to open in the state and 5 lakh workers (approx) have already started working.

Giving further details, he said that over 40,000-acre land has been kept aside for new businesses in the state. He also opened the door for the new investors to invest in the state. He said lands will be provided to these new investors on a rental basis.

Going in line with PM Modi’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ CM Thackeray urged people of the state to come forward and start working in the green zones.

The state government, however, did not allow any activity to resume in red zones. He said tough norms will prevail for areas in Mumbai and Pune. The state government said it is continuing relaxations, however, Red Zones cannot be relaxed.

He further added that the state administration needs to ensure that the number of green zones in the state is not affected by the infections.

“We have to ensure that the Green Zones remain green and are not getting infected,” he said, adding, “We also have to ensure the red zones turn into green as soon as possible.”

As per updates, Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally went up to 35,058 with detection of 2,033 new cases. Over 51 fresh deaths were reported in last 24 hours. Taking the total toll to 1,249.