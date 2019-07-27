New Delhi: As Mumbai and its neighbouring districts continue to be lashed with heavy rains, the Maharashtra government has issued a directive to all school principals and headmasters to declare holiday as per their discretion.
Click here for LIVE updates on Mumbai rains
IMD has predicted intense rainfall today following which as many as seven flights have been cancelled and eight or nine have been diverted from the Mumbai airport.
On Friday, 17 flights were diverted from Mumbai and four were made to do a ‘go-around’ before they could land.
Mahesh Palawat, vice-president of meteorology and climate change department in SkyMet Weather, stated, “We are expecting heavy rain activity to continue till June 27 and the intensity will decrease from July 28. From June 29, we expect a significant decrease in rain activity. Although occasional light to moderate showers will continue, heavy rains or extremely heavy rains are ruled out.”
Meanwhile, the MeT department has predicted, “Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places in the districts of Raigad. Heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places in districts of Thane, Palghar and Mumbai in the next three days.”