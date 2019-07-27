New Delhi: As Mumbai and its neighbouring districts continue to be lashed with heavy rains, the Maharashtra government has issued a directive to all school principals and headmasters to declare holiday as per their discretion.

IMD has predicted intense rainfall today following which as many as seven flights have been cancelled and eight or nine have been diverted from the Mumbai airport.

On Friday, 17 flights were diverted from Mumbai and four were made to do a ‘go-around’ before they could land.

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president of meteorology and climate change department in SkyMet Weather, stated, “We are expecting heavy rain activity to continue till June 27 and the intensity will decrease from July 28. From June 29, we expect a significant decrease in rain activity. Although occasional light to moderate showers will continue, heavy rains or extremely heavy rains are ruled out.”

As per the weather information by IMD at 5.45 am, heavy rainfall is likely to occur in next couple of hours. Please avoid venturing around the sea and DO NOT open manholes. Call 1916 or tweet to us for any assistance #MumbaiRainsLiveUpdates #MumbaiRains #MCGMUpdates — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 27, 2019

Due to heavy rain fall compounded with overflowing of Ulhas river resulting in water logging at Ambernath, trains short terminated/cancelled/diverted are as under: pic.twitter.com/8fD5EyKZOx — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) July 26, 2019

Meanwhile, the MeT department has predicted, “Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places in the districts of Raigad. Heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places in districts of Thane, Palghar and Mumbai in the next three days.”