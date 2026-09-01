Maharashtra govt big decision: Gives traders 1 year relief on loose edible oil restrictions

The Maharashtra government has granted a one-year temporary exemption on the sale of loose edible oil.

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Maharashtra govt big decision: Gives traders 1 year relief on loose edible oil restrictions | Image: X

Mumbai: In a major decision, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced that it has granted a one-year temporary exemption on the sale of loose edible oil. The decision comes as a big relief to traditional traders and small retailers who deal in loose edible oil across the state. The decision was taken after a meeting held between Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and a delegation of oil traders.

Speaking on the balance between public health and economic realities, the Maharashtra Chief Minister said that while the 2011 law regulates the sale of loose oil, the immediate needs of marginalised sections must also be considered.

“Even today, a large number of low-income consumers depend on purchasing loose edible oil. Therefore, alongside enforcing compliance with the law, it is equally essential to address the practical difficulties faced by common citizens and traditional shopkeepers,” Chief Minister Fadnavis remarked during the interaction.

To chart a smooth transition plan, the state government will form a joint committee comprising representatives from the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) and oil traders. The committee will define the necessary operational changes required for traditional merchants to comply with food safety standards. The government has also assured assistance to help traders adapt to these changes.

Emphasising the temporary nature of the relief, the Chief Minister made it clear that the one-year extension will not be extended further under any circumstances.

Traders have been instructed to align their business practices with the statutory regulations within this timeframe, after which full compliance with the law will be strictly enforced.

Earlier, on August 28, the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) of Maharashtra cancelled the Carry and Forwarding (C&F) drug sale licences of a prominent pharmaceutical firm located in Wadki, Pune, with effect from August 27, citing multiple regulatory violations.

The action came after an FDA raid conducted in June this year at the firm’s warehouse, where a Schedule H prescription drug stock worth Rs 11.19 lakh was seized.

According to the Maharashtra FDA, the packaging of the prescription medicine carried unauthorised advertising text promoting it as an “analgesic & antipyretic”.

The FDA said such unauthorised promotion of prescription medicines could encourage self-medication and pose a risk to public health. The firm was also found to have failed to properly implement subsequent drug recall directions.

A follow-up inspection found several other regulatory violations, including differences between physical stock and computerised purchase and sales records.

The inspection also revealed that drug recall instructions were not followed. Medicines were stored improperly, directly on the floor with inadequate pallets and racks. Problems were found with record-keeping and handling expired medicines.

(with ANI inputs)