New Delhi: After a relatively calm beginning as he took charge of Maharashtra Chief Minister’s office, Uddhav Thackeray will face his first test, as the Maha Vikas Aghadi is set to witness the confidence vote on Saturday.

Shiv Sena president, and first from the Thackeray family, Uddhav overtook the CM’s responsibilities on Friday afternoon after the flamboyant swearing-in ceremony at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai, the day before.

Ahead of the big event at the state assembly, Sena leader Sanjay Raut tweeted, “Today, the Majority Day.. 170+++++, This era does not have the power to wipe us out, this is our time to establish what we have not in this era.”

आज

बहुमत दिन..

170+++++

हमको मिटा सके ये जमाने में दम नहीं,

हमसे जमाना खुद है… जमाने से हम नहीं — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) November 30, 2019

The trust vote will take place under newly-appointed pro-tem Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Dilip Walse Patil, an NCP veteran who replaced BJP’s Kalidas Kolambkar in an unprecedented cabinet move on Friday.

Notably, CM Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi now claims to have a total of over 170 legislators in support and is expected to sail through the floor test easily.

Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari gave Thackeray, who became the Chief Minister on Thursday, time to prove his government’s majority by December 3.

Shiv Sena, which emerged as the second-largest party in Maharashtra assembly polls, had 56 MLAs, NCP had 54, and Congress, 44, while 12 other MLAs from smaller parties and Independents candidatures also supported the MVA when it staked claim to form the government.

In case of a tie, the decision-making power will go to the pro-tem Speaker who will have to cast a vote.

Apart from the floor test, the nominations for the new Speaker’s elections will also be filed today.