New Delhi: Soon after President’s Rule was imposed on Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena announced to move to the Supreme Court and filed a plea challenging Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s decision to deny their demand for 72 hours to submit the letters of support. On Tuesday evening, the SC registry informed the lawyers that the court would not give an urgent hearing to the first petition, and asked the lawyers to mention the matter on Wednesday morning before the CJI for an urgent hearing. However, according to reports, the Sena leadership has decided to wait. They will file a new plea only after the party has numbers.

Following the Congress-NCP meeting on Tuesday and hours after the President’s Rule was imposed in Maharashtra, Congress leader Ahmed Patel lashed out at the government saying it has violated the Supreme Court’s guidelines on President’s Rule on several occasions during the last five years alone.

“The way President’s rule was recommended, I condemn it. This government has violated the SC guidelines on President’s rule on several occasions in the last 5 years,” Patel was quoted as saying by a report. He also slammed the state governor for not inviting the Congress party to prove majority. Patel, as quoted by a report, said, “Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party got an invitation from the Governor to prove majority. But Congress did not get an invitation. We condemn it.”