  • 10:41 AM IST
    Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE: BJP Deriving Sadistic Pleasure Out of Maharashtra Logjam, claims Saamana Editorial

    Without taking any names, the Sena, in an editorial in party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, said those who talk of ethics in politics are currently the “most disruptive”.

    “If a party with 105 MLAs could not form the government, others would struggle for sure. But it does not mean the largest party should rejoice. This attitude of deriving sadistic pleasure has pushed Maharashtra into today’s situation,” the Sena claimed.
  • 10:37 AM IST

    Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE: We aren’t filing a fresh petition in Supreme Court on behalf of Shiv Sena today. A decision on when to file it hasn’t been taken yet. No mentioning of yesterday’s petition (against Maharashtra Guv’s decision to decline to give them 3 more days) also, says Sunil Fernandes, Sena lawyer

  • 10:36 AM IST

    Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE: If there is a situation of defection, three parties A,B and C will decide to back one common candidate then no one can defeat us, says Ajit Pawar

  • 10:29 AM IST

    Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE: NCP had given a letter to the Governor seeking an extension of three days as Congress leaders were not here and the situation was different in the morning. We wanted more time for the entire procedure (formation of govt), says Ajit Pawar.

  • 10:25 AM IST

  • 10:24 AM IST

    Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE: From caretaker CM to Sevak


    Devendra Fadnavis has changed his Twitter bio to ‘Maharashtra Sevak’ from ‘caretaker CM’

New Delhi: Soon after President’s Rule was imposed on Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena announced to move to the Supreme Court and filed a plea challenging Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s decision to deny their demand for 72 hours to submit the letters of support. On Tuesday evening, the SC registry informed the lawyers that the court would not give an urgent hearing to the first petition, and asked the lawyers to mention the matter on Wednesday morning before the CJI for an urgent hearing. However, according to reports, the Sena leadership has decided to wait. They will file a new plea only after the party has numbers.

Following the Congress-NCP meeting on Tuesday and hours after the President’s Rule was imposed in Maharashtra, Congress leader Ahmed Patel lashed out at the government saying it has violated the Supreme Court’s guidelines on President’s Rule on several occasions during the last five years alone.

“The way President’s rule was recommended, I condemn it. This government has violated the SC guidelines on President’s rule on several occasions in the last 5 years,” Patel was quoted as saying by a report. He also slammed the state governor for not inviting the Congress party to prove majority. Patel, as quoted by a report, said, “Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party got an invitation from the Governor to prove majority. But Congress did not get an invitation. We condemn it.”