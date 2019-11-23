





New Delhi: In a major twist of events, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday formed Maharashtra government for the second consecutive term with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) as their ally. The BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis swore in as the Chief Minister, while Ajit Pawar of the NCP took oath as his Deputy.

The unprecedented turn came despite late-night reports on Friday that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray was set to become Chief Minister.

Justifying the decision after the swearing-in ceremony, NCP leader Ajit Pawar told reporters, “From result day to this day no party was able to form the government, Maharashtra was facing many problems including farmer issues, so we decided to form a stable government.”

As the speculations over the BJP’s silence amid discussions of the three-way alliance came true, the Sena has been left hanging as they waited to finalise government formation in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, this also broke the pre-poll alliance between the Congress and NCP.