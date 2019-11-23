Live Updates

  • 8:56 AM IST

    Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE: According to ANI sources, Ajit Pawar is the leader of Parliamentary board of NCP and no decision of NCP is taken without Sharad Pawar’s assent.

  • 8:54 AM IST

    Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE: The big twist comes amid the NCP’s parallel discussions with Congress and Shiv Sena. Latest reports claim that NCP chief Sharad Pawar was, indeed, a part of discussions for Devendra Fadnavis led Maharashtra Govt formation, and he had given his assent to Ajit Pawar.

  • 8:52 AM IST

    Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar on Twitter on forming government in Maharashtra. “I am confident they will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra,” he said.

  • 8:48 AM IST

New Delhi: In a major twist of events, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday formed Maharashtra government for the second consecutive term with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) as their ally. The BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis swore in as the Chief Minister, while Ajit Pawar of the NCP took oath as his Deputy.

The unprecedented turn came despite late-night reports on Friday that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray was set to become Chief Minister.

Justifying the decision after the swearing-in ceremony, NCP leader Ajit Pawar told reporters, “From result day to this day no party was able to form the government, Maharashtra was facing many problems including farmer issues, so we decided to form a stable government.”

As the speculations over the BJP’s silence amid discussions of the three-way alliance came true, the Sena has been left hanging as they waited to finalise government formation in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, this also broke the pre-poll alliance between the Congress and NCP.