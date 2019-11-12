New Delhi: As the Shiv Sena ended the decade-long relationship with the elder brother BJP and sought help from the Congress and the NCP to form the government in Maharashtra, the saffron party came down heavily on the younger brother on Tuesday and said the NCP-Congress are trying to make fool of the Shiv Sena.

“I think NCP-Congress are trying to make a fool out of Shiv Sena,” Maharashtra BJP leader Narayan Rane said. He also went on to say that the BJP will eventually form the government in the state. “The BJP will try to form the government. Devendra Fadnavis is putting in all efforts in this direction,” he added.

The development comes after the Congress and the NCP held a joint meeting on Tuesday evening ahead of meeting Governor BS Koshyari.

Speaking on whether or not to extend support to Shiv Sena, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said, “We are in no hurry. We will hold discussions with Congress and then take a decision.”

Addressing the media in Mumbai, NCP leader Praful Patel said, “On 11th November Shiv Sena first contacted us formally. We will discuss on all the issues and then take a decision.” He also said that a meeting was held between senior leaders of NCP and Congress today.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Ahmed Patel condemned the imposition of President’s Rule in the state and said the government has violated the Supreme Court guidelines on President’s Rule on several occasions in the last 5 years.

“The way President’s rule was recommended, I condemn it. This government has violated the SC guidelines on President’s rule on several occasions in the last 5 years,” Patel said after a joint meeting of the Congress and the NCP ahead of meeting Maharashtra Governor.

Nearly after 20 days of Assembly polls, Maharashtra placed under President’s Rule and its Assembly was placed under suspended animation, with the Centre saying it was left with no alternative.

The move to impose President’s Rule came after President Kovind accepted the recommendation and signed the notification for imposition of the central rule in the state.