New Delhi: ‘Satyamev Jayate’, tweeted Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, minutes after the Supreme Court today gave direction to conduct a open ballot floor test in Maharashtra on November 27, Wednesday.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice NV Ramana and comprising of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Ashok Bhushan ordered that the entire process should be concluded by 5 pm. Besides, it also said that the floor test, which will be conducted by a pro-tem speaker, will be telecast live.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appearing for Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance, mentioned before the apex court an application seeking directions to restrain the Devendra Fadnavis government from taking important policy decisions. The apex court has given eight weeks’ time to the respondents to file a reply.

Earlier in the day, Raut had hinted that the ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ has the support of more than 162 MLAs. “162 and more…Just wait and watch”, the Sena leader said in yet another early morning tweet.

Meanwhile, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi also welcomed the apex court’s order in favour ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’. Reports claimd that she had exuded confidence that the Sena-NCP-Congress combine will emerge victorious tomorrow.

NCP leader Nawab Malik called the order a ‘milestone in Indian democracy’. “Today’s verdict of the SC is a milestone in Indian democracy. Before 5 pm tomorrow, it will be clear that BJP’s game is over. In a few days, there will a govt of Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress in Maharashtra”, Malik asserted.

On the other hand, top Maharashtra BJP leaders Ashish Shelar, Raosaheb Danve, Girish Mahajan, Bhupendra Yadav and others arrive at the residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for party’s core committee meeting.