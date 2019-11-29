New Delhi: After a grand swearing-in ceremony at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Thursday evening, Uddhav Thackeray, on Friday afternoon formally took charge as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Meanwhile, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government may face a floor test in the Assembly on Saturday.

First of the Thackeray family, the newly-appointed Chief Minister reached Mantralaya, the state government headquarters, at around 2 PM where he paid floral tributes to the portrait of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Moments later, he stepped into the Chief Minister’s Office on the sixth floor of the building, the entrance of which already had a plate bearing his name.

Notably, Thackeray, in his maiden cabinet meeting, sanctioned Rs 20 crore for the conservation of the Raigad Fort, the former capital of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He also promised concrete assistance to farmers after reviewing the existing schemes.

Six other ministers – two each from the Sena, the Congress and the NCP – also took oath on Thursday, besides the Sena president.

“I want to assure the people of the state that we will give a good government. I want to help the farmers in a manner which will make them happy,” he said on Thursday evening.

On the other hand, the three-party alliance of Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress under his rule is likely to face the test to prove majority on the floor of Vidhan Bhawan on Saturday. Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari had asked Thackeray to prove majority numbers by December 3.