Maharashtra govt pairs up with Cleveland Clinic to develop Navi Mumbai MediCity; All project details

CM Devendra Fadnavis stated on X that the proposed MediCity development is expected to attract $1.2 billion in investment and provide employment to about 10,000 people.

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The ecosystem is designed to integrate world-class hospitals, medical and nursing education institutions.

MediCity is the Government of Maharashtra’s vision of creating a globally benchmarked healthcare ecosystem that brings together patient care, medical education, research, innovation and talent in one integrated destination. This vision is aligned with the ‘Heal in India’ initiative envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will soon become a reality, said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

In a landmark step towards creating one of the world’s most ambitious healthcare ecosystems, the Government of Maharashtra, Cleveland Clinic (CC), Brookfield Asset Management and Arodhan Health City (AHC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the development of Navi Mumbai International MediCity. CM Fadnavis joined the historic occasion via video conference from Mumbai. Senior government officials and representatives from Brookfield and AHC were also present.

Kaustubh Dhavse, Investment Advisor to the Chief Minister, represented the Government of Maharashtra at Cleveland Clinic’s headquarters. The Cleveland Clinic delegation was led by its CEO Dr Tomislav Mihaljevic, Dr Sameer Kapadia (Chairman, Cardiovascular Medicine), Dr Falcone (President, Emerging Markets), and Lakshmi Mittal, Executive Chairman of ArcelorMittal and Board Member of Cleveland Clinic. Dr Saloni Patwardhan of Arodhan Health City was also present in Cleveland.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “Today’s MoU marks the beginning of a transformative journey for healthcare in India. We are proud that Cleveland Clinic, one of the world’s most respected healthcare institutions, has chosen to partner with Maharashtra in this initiative. I express my gratitude to the entire Cleveland Clinic leadership under Dr Mihaljevic and especially thank Dr Sameer Kapadia and Lakshmi Mittal for championing this initiative.”

Envisioned as India’s first global-scale healthcare, research, medical education and medical tourism hub, Navi Mumbai International MediCity will be developed on approximately 250 acres adjacent to the Navi Mumbai International Airport.

Under the proposed partnership, Cleveland Clinic will serve as the anchor institution for the project. It will bring globally recognised expertise in advanced healthcare delivery, medical education, research, innovation and patient-centric care. The project is expected to attract approximately $1.2 billion in investment and generate more than 10,000 direct jobs.

The vision of NMIMC extends beyond healthcare delivery. The ecosystem is designed to integrate world-class hospitals, medical and nursing education institutions, clinical research centres, biotechnology and life sciences facilities, AI-driven healthcare innovation, wellness infrastructure and allied healthcare services within a single collaborative campus.

As part of the broader innovation ecosystem being developed around MediCity, LNMIIT Jaipur, founded by Lakshmi N. Mittal, has expressed its willingness to collaborate with Cleveland Clinic and NMIMC by contributing research infrastructure, advanced technology capabilities and academic expertise to support cutting-edge healthcare innovation, translational research, artificial intelligence and precision medicine initiatives.

Dr Tom Mihaljevic, CEO and President of Cleveland Clinic, said, “Cleveland Clinic is committed to advancing patient care, medical education and research through strategic partnerships around the world. NMIMC provides an opportunity to contribute our expertise within a visionary healthcare ecosystem designed to meet the future needs of patients, healthcare professionals and researchers. We are pleased to collaborate with the Government of Maharashtra, Brookfield and Arodhan Health City to build a world-class platform for clinical excellence, innovation and education in India.”

Ankur Gupta, Managing Partner and Head of Real Estate, Asia Pacific, Brookfield, said, “Navi Mumbai International MediCity presents a unique opportunity to create infrastructure that delivers both economic and social impact at scale. We are proud to partner with the Government of Maharashtra, Cleveland Clinic and Arodhan Health City in building a world-class healthcare destination that will benefit generations to come.”

Dr Saloni Patwardhan, Founder and Director of Arodhan Health City, said, “Our endeavour has always been to create an integrated healthcare ecosystem by bringing together the world’s best institutions. Today’s milestone takes us one step closer to achieving that vision and establishing a global healthcare destination in Navi Mumbai.”

The Government of Maharashtra will facilitate this partnership and support the consortium in obtaining the necessary approvals and clearances in accordance with applicable policies and regulations.