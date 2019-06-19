The Maharashtra government on Wednesday told the Legislative Council in Mumbai that the Indian Navy has classified as many as 20 ports in the Raigad district as sensitive from the point of view of security.

NCP leader Aniket Tatkare had raised the question about coastal security and on the inspection that was recently conducted by the Navy, and he received the reply from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

“Of the 591 ports in Maharashtra, 20 in Raigad district alone have been categorised as “sensitive” by the Indian Navy. The naval inspection also opined that security around these ports should be beefed up,” the reply said.

The state government has already taken steps to improve the security at 91 ports, Fadnavis added.

A committee headed by former union home secretary Ram Pradhan has recommended various measures to make ports and fishermen’s wharfs safer, the reply said.

“The measures include keeping a register of boat movement, issuing i-cards to workers, verification of licenses and documents of fishermen from time to time, among others,” Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, said.

With Inputs From PTI