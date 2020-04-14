New Delhi: Hours after thousands of migrant workers gathered in Bandra demanding permission to return to their native states, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday said the situation at Bandra station is now under control and the state government will ensure accommodation, food for them. Also Read - Bandra Crisis: Aaditya Thackeray Blames Centre, Says Raised Issue Time And Again

Talking about the reason of their gathering, the home minister said that migrant workers may have thought PM Modi had ordered opening of state borders.

He also said that the workers were told by the police that borders are not going to be opened and the situation was now under control.

“Lakhs of workers from other states work in Mumbai. They expected that PM Modi would open the state borders today. They felt they could go to their home states,” he said.

He added that PM Modi and CM Uddhav Thackeray took a very good decision to extend the lockdown. “The state borders will remain sealed. Permission will not be given to go to other states from Maharashtra,” he said.

He further added that the state government will arrange facilities for stay and food, and the situation is under control now.

The development comes as these daily wage workers have been rendered jobless ever since the lockdown was announced late last month.

Apart from Bandra, the workers across the country are protesting and demanding transport to travel back to their home state. Though authorities and NGOs have made arrangements for their food, most of them want to go back to their native places to escape the hardship.