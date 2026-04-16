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Maharashtra govts big decision: Marathi made mandatory for auto, taxi drivers from May 1

Maharashtra govt’s big decision: Marathi made mandatory for auto, taxi drivers from May 1

The new rule will be implemented from Maharashtra Day, May 1.

Maharashtra govt’s big decision: Marathi made mandatory for auto, taxi drivers from May 1

Marathi Made Mandatory For Auto, Taxi Drivers: In a major decision, the Maharashtra government has made proficiency in Marathi language mandatory for licensed auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers. The new rule will be implemented from Maharashtra Day, May 1. It means the autorikshaw and cab drivers have 15 days to learn Marathi. However, the decision has ignited a firestorm in the state. As per the directives, drivers have to demonstrate the ability to read and write Marathi language during the inspection at 59 regional transport offices. If drivers fail their licences could be cancelled.

Maharashtra Government Defended The Move

The Maharashtra government stated that the move enforces local language rules. However, the decision has triggered strong reactions from opposition parties and taxi unions. The decision has sparked a wider debate on identity, governance and livelihoods.

Opposition Slammed Maharashtra Government Over ‘Polarisation’

Meanwhile, Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal slammed the Maharashtra government by criticising the decision, saying that cancelling licences of cab and taxi drivers over local language is an extreme move. He said that the decision risks deepening social divisions for political gain.

MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande raised questions over the timing of the decision, calling it a “sudden awakening”.

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Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey criticised the state government, accusing it of copying their long-standing stand. He said the party already runs Marathi classes for non-locals and drivers.

Driver Unions Oppose The Decision

Driver unions have expressed strong opposition to the state government’s decision and said that it will impact on thousands of people dependent on the sector.

According to Union leader Shashank Rao, the state government’s decision is a direct threat to self-employed drivers.

Identity Politics Clashes With Cosmopolitan Reality

As the deadline is near, the rule has reignited the debate over regional identity and economic inclusion across Maharashtra, specially in Mumbai.

Supporters say the policy protects the Marathi language.

Critics warned it could severely affect migrant workers.

The controversy shows that language remains a sensitive political issue in every state, specially in Maharashtra, which can be directly or indirectly linked to jobs and electoral politics in the state.

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