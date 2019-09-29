New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to finalise list of candidates for the forthcoming Assembly polls in Maharashtra, Haryana on Sunday. Notably, the BJP’s CEC (Central Election Committee) is scheduled to meet on Sunday to finalise the list of candidates for both the states. Both states will go to polls on October 21 and the results of the elections will be declared on October 24.

Reports claimed that the meeting, to be held at party headquarters in the national capital will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah, Working President JP Nadda among others. Besides, Chief Ministers of both the election-bound states Devendra Fadnavis, Manohar Lal Khattar, state in-charges and state presidents of Maharashtra and Haryana will also attend the meeting.

The term of the present Haryana Assembly expires on November 2 and that of Maharashtra Assembly on November 9. In Haryana, there are 90 Assembly constituencies, out of which 17 are reserved for the Scheduled Castes while Maharashtra has 288 seats, of these 29 are reserved for Schedule Castes and 25 for Scheduled Tribes.

At present, both Maharashtra and Haryana are governed by the BJP. In 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, BJP emerged as single largest party by bagging 122 seats of the total 288. Both the Sena and BJP contested that election separately but later it joined hands with the saffron party and formed the government. This time, the BJP and Sena will contest the poll together, however, they are yet to arrive at a consensus on the seat-sharing formula.

Meanwhile, in Haryana, the BJP will contest the polls alone. In 2014 elections, the BJP had formed its first majority government in the state by winning 47 seats in the 90-member Assembly. This time the party has set a target of winning 75 plus seats.